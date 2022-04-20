Santa Ynez track and field athletes competed at the 102nd Russell Cup in Carpinteria last weekend.
There were a total of 45 schools at the event, which is the longest running track meet in California.
The Santa Ynez girls frosh/soph team had the best showing, finishing in fifth place with 36 total points. The Girls varsity team was 13th and scored 18 points.
The boys frosh/soph team was 18th with eight points and the boys varsity team was 15th with 12 points.
Santa Ynez will host the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships Saturday.
Santa Ynez freshman Kate Mazza had a stellar day competing in the frosh/soph division. She won the 400- and the 1,600-meter races, setting personal bests in each event. Mazza won the 400 meters in 60.94 seconds and won the 1,600 in 5:22.22.
Natalie Parker also set a PR in the 1,600, finishing in 6:07.73.
Amelia Villa competed in the varsity division and set a PR in the 400 (61.11) and in the 200 (26.96). Malia Ortiz had a strong day competing in the frosh/soph division, setting a PR in the high jump (4-01) and finishing third in the pole vault at 7-09.
Giszelle Hrehor, a senior who's playing softball and track and field this spring, placed second in both the varsity throwing competitions. She set a PR of 106-02 in the discus to take second and hit 32-01 in the shot put to finish second.
Kira Scheck was third in the long jump competing in the frosh/soph division, hitting 15-00.25 to set a PR.
Chloe Hinnrichs was fifth in the girls frosh/soph pole vault and set a PR at 7-03. Opal Vander Vliet was fifth in the frosh/soph 400 with a time of 66.59.
Boys results
Vincent Casey was second in the boys frosh/soph triple jump, hitting 37-08.25.
Zachary Liljenquist continued his strong season. Competing in the varsity division, Liljenquist was second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.59. He then finished fourth in the pole vault and set a PR with a mark of 10-09.
Ilan Torres competed in the frosh/soph pole vault and set a PR at 7-09.
Kai Teplansky hit his best mark of the season in the discus at 107 feet while Jonathan Sheppard set a PR in the discus with a throw of 106.
Chase Sylvia placed fifth in the long jump at 19-10.5.
Santa Barbara Dual
The Pirates also had a dual against Santa Barbara on April 13. The Dons beat the Pirates in both boys and girls, winning the girls varsity meet 89-42 and the boys varsity 92-39.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Canyon McClurg, Aidan Scott, Nolan Oslin and Cash McClurg set a PR with a time of 45.93. The boys 4x400 relay team of Canyon McClurg, Aidan Scott, Cash McClurg and Liljenquist took first place and set a PR (3:39.12).
Liljenquist set a PR in the 400 at 52.97. He also won the pole vault at 9-03.
Luis Salas ran a PR in the 400 (59.75) and 800 (2:25.81); Matteo Damanias ran PRs in the 400 (60.22) and 200 (26.97); Aidan Scott won the 100 meters in 11.64 and Casey set a PR in the 100 at 12.69. He also set a PR in the triple jump at 38-01.
Ikenna Ofiaeli set a PR in the 200 (25.37) and Evan Gotschall did the same in the pole vault at 8-03.
Aidan Cintron set two PRs at the dual, hitting 36-04.5 in the shot put and 95-09 in the discus. Jonathan Sheppard won the discus with a PR throw of 103-04 and also hit a PR in the shot put at 35-02.5.
Adrian Garcia set a personal best in the discus at 94-03.
On the varsity girls side, Kate Mazza won the 1,600 at 5:23.89. Gabriela Robles set a PR in the 100-meter hurdles (18.63) before she won the high jump (4-07) and the pole vault (9-00). Kira Scheck won the long jump and set a PR (14-06.75) and set a PR in the 400 at 67.16.
Malia Ortiz PR'd in the high jump (4-00), pole vault (7-09) and shot Put (20-06). Dani Losson hit 3-10 in the high jump to set a PR.
Hrehor won the shot put at 32-01 and set a PR in the discus at 93, a mark she bettered at the Russell Cup.