Today, the countdown is complete.
After a look at some of 2018's top local sports stories last Sunday, we're down to the final two — the top two Lompoc Valley sports stories of the year just past as determined by a vote of the Lompoc Record sports staff.
Two stories that each provided a transcending moment for the region in 2018.
One involved a changing of the guard for the sports landscape inside the athletic director room. The No. 1 story saw not one, but two teams in pursuit of a CIF Southern Section and state crown.
Here are the final top 2018 stories for the region:
No. 1: Basketball seasons end in the state playoffs for two Lompoc Valley teams
In Vandenberg Village, the Cabrillo girls basketball team would always walk into a gym with championship banners hovering above them — but none of them screaming “CIF” or “State” for girls basketball.
In Lompoc, the boys basketball team was aiming to adjust to the Paul Terrones era after the longtime football coach was given the head coaching reins for the varsity side.
Both ended their basketball seasons making a deep CIF Southern Section title push … then clinched a bid to the CIF State playoffs to end the year.
Cabrillo settled for runner-up status in the CIF-SS Division 3AA realm, which means there will be a gold banner commemorating its section run. Lompoc High took down three opponents in the CIF-SS Division 4A postseason before eventually falling in the semifinals, then losing in the first round of state.
Both teams had to scale obstacles to put together the historic state runs for their respective programs.
For the CHS girls, the Conquistadores lost two key players in Britney McCune and Kiki Dial before they would embark on their run. The LHS boys both had to get used to Terrones’ style and also wait on Jordan Tyler, who had to sit out the non-league slate due to CIF transfer rules.
But both ended their seasons with a strong community backing and experiencing a season not seen in many years.
No. 2: History is made inside the athletic department office at Lompoc High
Claudia Terrones had this aspiring goal in mind: To one day be named a high school athletic director.
And on April 24, Terrones was notified that she would no longer need to serve as activities director at Lompoc High School — and was tabbed as the successor to Don Cross at the athletic director position.
Not only was this a job promotion for Terrones, but a transcendent moment for the LHS campus. Lompoc High had never had a female serve as the school athletic director, until now.
"I've always told myself that I wanted to one day be in charge of athletics, regardless if it was at LHS or another school," Terrones told the Record back in April after the announcement was made. "I'm up for the challenge to take over. I want to thank everyone who supported me through this, from family to the Lompoc community. I'm excited for this challenge."
Cross himself became a supporter of Terrones, saying back on April 24 “She is an outstanding veteran coach who has the knowledge and experience with working behind the scenes to continue the course of the department, while also adding her own touch and ideas to the future plans.”
Terrones didn’t take long to make this change on the LHS campus: Helping to create the schools’ first-ever girls varsity wrestling program.
The school board approved of the newest all-female varsity sport three weeks prior to the start of the wrestling season. And following years of getting one or two girls at minimum to join the wrestling team, LHS wound up getting up to 12 girls on board for this season to establish the new varsity sport on campus.
Terrones then ended her first year of being at the A.D helm by overseeing the 2018 Channel League football champion Braves while watching several other Brave athletes help fill the All-Channel League fall teams.