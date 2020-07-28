Top billing: Name now adorns Santa Maria's newest school

Top billing: Name now adorns Santa Maria's newest school

  • Updated
072720-smt-photos-bill-libbon-sign-2
Buy Now

Although elementary students will start the 2020-21 school year Aug. 13 in virtual classrooms, construction crews still are working hard to finish the new Bill Libbon Elementary School before then.

Construction work on the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's newest elementary school is nearing completion at the corner of South College Drive and Meehan Street.

Workers on Monday hung the name of Bill Libbon Elementary School on the north facade, in addition to laying sod for the new field and testing electrical systems, which included fire alarms on campus.

Bill Libbon Elementary School, the 21st campus in the district, is a 60,000-square-foot facility that will have 26 classrooms and the capacity to house 900 students.

See the photos, and read more, here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News