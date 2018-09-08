Today is Tuesday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2018. There are 111 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 11, 2001, on America's single-worst day of terrorism, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes smashing into New York's World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
On this date:
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon.
In 2003, actor John Ritter died six days before his 55th birthday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank — the same hospital where he was born in 1948.
In 2007, a new Osama bin Laden videotape was released on the sixth anniversary of 9/11; in it, the al-Qaida leader's voice is heard commemorating one of the suicide hijackers and calling on young Muslims to follow his example by martyring themselves in attacks.
In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
Ten years ago: Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.
Five years ago: A car bomb tore through a Libyan Foreign Ministry building in the eastern city of Benghazi on the anniversary of a deadly attack on the U.S. consulate there as well as the 2001 terror attacks in the United States.
One year ago: Authorities sent an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to help with search-and-rescue operations in Florida, where a flyover of the Keys revealed what Gov. Rick Scott described as scenes of devastation from Hurricane Irma. Irma weakened to a tropical storm, and then a tropical depression, and finally left Florida after a run up the entire 400-mile length of the state. An estimated 13 million people in Florida remained without power.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 90. Movie director Brian De Palma is 78. Singer-actress-dancer Lola Falana is 76. Actress Amy Madigan is 68. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 65. Actor Reed Birney is 64. Actor Scott Patterson is 60. Actress Anne Ramsay is 58. Actress Virginia Madsen is 57. Actress Kristy McNichol is 56. Musician-composer Moby is 53. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 53. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 51. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 51. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 48. Rapper Ludacris is 41. Rock singer Ben Lee is 40. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum) is 37. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge is 31. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 31.