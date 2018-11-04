Today is Saturday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2018. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
On this date:
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.
In 1969, the children's educational program "Sesame Street" made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).
In 1972, three armed men hijacked Southern Airways Flight 49, a DC-9 with 24 other passengers on board during a stopover in Birmingham, Ala., and demanded $10 million in ransom. (The 30-hour ordeal, which involved landings in nine U.S. cities and Toronto, finally ended with a second landing in Cuba, where the hijackers were taken into custody by Cuban authorities.)
In 1975, the ore-hauling ship SS Edmund Fitzgerald mysteriously sank during a storm in Lake Superior with the loss of all 29 crew members.
In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.
In 2005, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a former finance minister of Liberia, claimed victory in the country's presidential election.
Ten years ago: President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, welcomed Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House for a nearly two-hour visit; the president and president-elect conferred in the Oval Office, while the current and future first ladies talked in the White House residence.
Five years ago: Talks in Geneva on curbing Iran's nuclear program ended with no deal after France objected that the proposed measures did not go far enough.
One year ago: Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. said the harassment claims by five women that were detailed in a New York Times report "are true," and he expressed remorse for using his influence "irresponsibly."
Today's Birthdays: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 90. Country singer Donna Fargo is 77. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 69. Actor Jack Scalia is 68. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 63. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 62. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 59. Author Neil Gaiman is 58. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 50. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 50. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 49. Rapper-producer Warren G is 48. Actor Walton Goggins is 47. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 43. Rapper Eve is 40. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 36. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 35. Actor Josh Peck is 32. Actress Zoey Deutch is 24. Actress Mackenzie Foy is 18.