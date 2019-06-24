Today is Tuesday, June 25, the 176th day of 2019. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 25, 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
On this date:
In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.
In 1943, Congress passed, over President Franklin D. Roosevelt's veto, the Smith-Connally Anti-Strike Act, which allowed the federal government to seize and operate privately owned war plants facing labor strikes.
In 1947, "The Diary of a Young Girl," the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1967, the Beatles performed and recorded their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World," the first-ever live international telecast which was carried by satellite from 14 countries.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.
Ten years ago: Death claimed Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
Five years ago: In an emphatic defense of privacy in the digital age, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that police generally may not search the cellphones of people they arrest without first getting search warrants.
One year ago: Facing rising costs from new tariffs, Harley-Davidson announced that it would begin shifting the production of motorcycles sold in Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.
Today's Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 94. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 86.Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 82. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 77. Singer Carly Simon is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 72. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 65. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombois 53. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 52. Actress Angela Kinsey is 48. Actress Busy Philipps is 40.