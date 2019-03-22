'Mockingbird' returns
The Academy Award-winning 1962 classic "The Kill a Mockingbird" will return to the big screen for three showings -- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 -- at Edwards Santa Maria Stadium 14 & RPX, Town Center mall, in downtown Santa Maria. In his role as Atticus Finch, Gregory Peck (who won a best actor Oscar), portrays a lawyer in the Depression-era South, who defends a black man (Brock Peters as Tom Robinson) against an undeserved rape charge, and his children against prejudice. Based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about innocence, strength and conviction, the film also won Oscars for Horton Foote (best adapted screenplay) and Elmer Bernstein (best original score). Turner Classic Movies also provides exclusive insight. Purchase $12.50 advance tickets at www.atomtickets.com or www.fandango.com.