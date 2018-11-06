LOS ANGELES — Early returns Tuesday showed a string of close contests in California for Republican-held U.S. House seats.
Democrats, who hold a 39-14 advantage in California's congressional delegation, are trying to take control of seven GOP districts in the state carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
The California battlegrounds range from Central Valley farmland to legendary surfing spots in Orange County and horse country north of Los Angeles. A torrent of money has flooded districts, with outside groups dumping over $10 million into several contests.
ORANGE COUNTY
There was a time when talk of Democratic candidates seriously competing for House seats in the heart of Orange County would have been taken as a joke. After all, the county was once home to Richard Nixon and considered conservative holy ground.
But demographics have shifted along with the county's politics, and two seats being vacated by retiring Republican Reps. Darrell Issa and Ed Royce gave Democrats an opening.
In Royce's 39th District, Republican Young Kim is hoping to become the first Korean-American immigrant woman elected to the House. The former state legislator worked for Royce for years and has positioned herself as a Trump supporter with an independent streak.
Democrat Gil Cisneros, a first-time candidate, says voters are eager for change in a district about equally divided between Democrats, Republicans and independents. The Navy veteran who helped bankroll his campaign with the $266 million lottery jackpot he won is looking for a big turnout from Hispanics who make up about a third of the population.
Early returns showed Kim with a 10-point edge with 74,000 ballots counted.
In Issa's closely divided 49th District, Diane Harkey, who sits on a state tax board, is looking to replace her fellow Republican and has been endorsed by the president. But environmental attorney Mike Levin has been attempting to turn that endorsement against her in a state where Trump is unpopular.
Levin had an early edge after 110,000 votes were counted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Rep. Steve Knight is in a tough fight to hang on as last Republican congressman in the nation's most populous county.
He trailed Democrat Katie Hill by 56 votes with 72,000 counted.
Democrats hold a registration edge in the 25th District, which cuts through suburbs, horse ranches and high desert in northern Los Angeles County and a small slice of Ventura County.
FIGHT IN THE FARMLAND
Republican Reps. Jeff Denham and David Valadao represent farm-belt districts where Democrats have more registered voters but are moderate than in urban areas.
They are facing stiff challenges from Democrats, emboldened after Hillary Clinton carried the districts in 2016. In each case, their opponents will need a big showing from Hispanics, a group that historically has been unreliable voters.
In Denham's 10th District, anchored in Modesto, Democrat Josh Harder has argued that Republican policies in Washington have hurt many residents. He's emphasized that Denham voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which Harder supports.
Denham had 51 percent of 71,000 votes counted in early returns.
AN INDICTMENT AND UNCERTAINTY
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter represents the 50th District in San Diego County, which has the greatest GOP voter edge over Democrats in Southern California — 14 points.
But a 60-count federal grand jury indictment against him and his wife, alleging the couple illegally used $250,000 in campaign funds for vacations, meals and other personal expenses, reordered the race.
Early returns showed Hunter with 54 percent of 90,000 votes counted in early returns.
Hunter, who has pleaded not guilty, has called the case a witch hunt. Even with the charges hanging over him, Hunter is favored against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, a 29-year-old, first-time candidate.