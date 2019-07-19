Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s production of “High School Musical Jr.,” which will be presented this month by the Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater.
The production marks the conclusion of the Lompoc Youth Theater’s summer theatrical camp for youth, and local children and teenagers have been preparing during the summer camp for the shows.
There will be four performances, with the first scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 26. That will be followed by performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and the final show at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. All shows will take place at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.
Tickets are $8 for patrons 14 years old and younger, and $10 for those 15 and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center.