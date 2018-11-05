Tickets are on sale for La Purisima Mission’s annual Founding Day Concert, which will take place beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the mission.
This year’s concert will feature a performance from the Cabrillo High School Madrigal singers. Tickets are $6, and are pre-sale only. They can be purchased at www.lapurisimamission.org, in the mission's visitor center and tienda, and via mail by sending a check, marked "tickets," to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc CA 93436. Parking will be free for the concert.
Also on Dec. 8, the date the mission was founded in 1787, there will be a Mass at noon that will be open to the public.