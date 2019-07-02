Tickets are on sale for the city of Lompoc’s annual Fourth of July Spectacular Fireworks Show, which will be held Thursday, July 4, at Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.
Presale tickets, which are available through July 3, are $3 for children ages 12 and younger and $5 for everyone 13 and older. Tickets at the gate will be $6 for preteens and $8 for everyone else. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during normal business hours.
The gates for the show will open at 5 p.m., with the fireworks slated to begin at dusk, which is expected around 8:50 p.m. There will be live entertainment and food for sale. No glass containers, ice chests, pets, smoking or alcohol will be permitted.
For more information, contact the city's Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.