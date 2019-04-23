Tickets are available now for this year's Mother Son Luau, which is put on annually by the Lompoc Recreation Division.
For the second straight year, the festivities will take place over two nights — from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Due to the popularity of the dance, preregistration is required. Tickets are $25 per couple with additional children costing $10 each.
The dance is for boys and young men, ages 3 to 18, and a special woman in their lives, whether that’s their mom, aunt, grandmother or someone else. The Mother Son Luau provides participants with the opportunity to spend quality time together as part of a night of dancing and fun.
Tickets also include dinner, leis for the pair and refreshments. Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by photographer Maria Vega will be available beginning at 6 p.m. each night.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For more information, or to purchase tickets offline, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.