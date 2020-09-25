You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Sept. 17

INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.

ARREST — At 2:01 a.m., Alberto Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Adrian Romero Gonzalez, 22, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, causing bodily injury.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

