Thursday, Sept. 17

INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 2:01 a.m., Alberto Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Adrian Romero Gonzalez, 22, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, causing bodily injury.
