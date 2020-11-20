You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

