Thursday, Oct. 29

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!