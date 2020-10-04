You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Oct. 1

INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.

Thursday, Oct. 1:

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

