Thursday, Nov. 26

INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1400 block of Calle Primera.

