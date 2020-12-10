You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Nov. 26

INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

