INCIDENT — At 12:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North B Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 100 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.