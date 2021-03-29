INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets.
ARREST —At 5:49 a.m., Paul Gularte, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of Corona Del Mar Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of a controlled substance for sale.
ARREST — At 10:20 a.m., Dmarius Moye, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.