Thursday, July 2

INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South School Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
* Santa Maria Police received 51 reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
