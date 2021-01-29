INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North E Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.