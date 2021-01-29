INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Joseph Tobin, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.
ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Maximilliano Alonzo, 27, was arrested at Kern County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 8:46 p.m., Christian Zurita, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.