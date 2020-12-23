Thursday, Dec. 3

INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
