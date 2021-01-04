Thursday, Dec. 24

INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of person brandishing a weapon in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Cabo San Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller Court and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of South Smith Street.
ARREST — At 5 p.m., Ana Contreras, 35, was arrested in the 1200 block of Keystone Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Leocadio Gonzalez, 20, was arrested in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, false imprisonment, obstruction and domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 11 calls for fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
