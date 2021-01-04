You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Dec. 17

Thursday, Dec. 17

INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

