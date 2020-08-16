Thursday, August 6

INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
