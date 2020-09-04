You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Aug. 27

Thursday, Aug. 27

INCIDENT — At 12:02 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Tonketl Isaias H. Vega, 24, was arrested at the Santa Barbara County Jail and remanded back to Santa Maria Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit and run and resisting an officer with additional force.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

