INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Royal Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.
ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., Rufino Vitervo-Aguilar, 35, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 1:23 p.m., Thunderhawk Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a court order.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.