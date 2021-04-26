INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.