SYV News article, Friday, Oct. 2, 1959, No. 49: Aebleskive Square Dance Due Sunday
Nearly 500 square dancers, coming from all parts of California, will converge on the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang Sunday afternoon for a sixth annual Aebleskive square dance.
Olin Weaverling of Ballard and Winifred Nogues of Sisquoc will be masters of ceremonies and callers for the dance which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Paradise Pairs, will also feature the appearance of several guest callers.
Highlight of the afternoon will be the serving of the traditionally Danish dish --Aebleskiver -- little round pancake-like balls, and coffee, starting at 5 o'clock.
Weaverling and Nogues said dancers from as far north as Oakland and as far south as San Diego will form squares to whirl and twirl in the large auditorium of the Memorial Building here Sunday afternoon.