As published in the Friday, March 28, 1952 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
See it! Ride It! Buy It! New '52 Kaiser Manhattan "SHOWING DEMONSTRATION"
Next Thursday, April 3
In front of Tom Coleman office: MAIN STREET - SOLVANG 10 a.m. to 12 noon
You won't want to miss seeing the Kaiser Manhattan -- featuring new one piece curved windshield, massive fender top tail lamps, dual-range Hydra-Matic transmission, plus new shock absorber and front suspension systems.
'Bud-Bellman' of PHIPPS MOTORS Santa Barbara will be here with the new Kaiser Manhattan for showing & demonstration.