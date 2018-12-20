As published in the Friday, Dec. 14, 1956 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
ON PROGRAM NIGHT--- Directed by Mrs. Uno Sandvik, a newly-formed Santa Ynez Valley Boys Choir will sing at the Community Christmas party tonight at the Veterans Memorial Building starting at 8 o'clock. Pictured above are eight of the 12 members of the singing group. In the front row from the left are Carsten Jensen, Gary Scott, Richard Sorensen and James Batty; second row, John Patrick Daily, left, Jorgen Iversen, Victor Strandskov, and Steven Pedersen. unable to be present for photo were Peter Imbach, Palmer Beaudette, Gragg Orton and Larry Rasmusen.