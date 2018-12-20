122018 Throwback
As published in the Friday, Dec. 14, 1956 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ON PROGRAM NIGHT--- Directed by Mrs. Uno Sandvik, a newly-formed Santa Ynez Valley Boys Choir will sing at the Community Christmas party tonight at the Veterans Memorial Building starting at 8 o'clock. Pictured above are eight of the 12 members of the singing group. In the front row from the left are Carsten Jensen, Gary Scott, Richard Sorensen and James Batty; second row, John Patrick Daily, left, Jorgen Iversen, Victor Strandskov, and Steven Pedersen. unable to be present for photo were Peter Imbach, Palmer Beaudette, Gragg Orton and Larry Rasmusen.

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.

