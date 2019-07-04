As published in the Friday, July 3, 1942, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
The missile climbed into the sky above the Valley, its orange flame trailing white vapor, and with it, the Fourth of July parade got underway in Solvang last week, led by Queen Karen Olesen and Honorary Marshal Herb Swanson.
A crown of several thousand Valley people and tourists stood along the line of march listening for the distant muffled beat of drums. There were boys selling popcorn and some people spotted actor Eddie Albert in the crowd. Then the parade came, led by the sweepstakes winning Ballard Drum and Bugle Corps in the fore, followed by a number of floats depicting the Roaring Twenties. There were marching units and riders, with the Village Band bringing up the rear. Missing in the middle of the parade was music, as a shortage of musical groups marred the otherwise delightful presentation.