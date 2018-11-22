As read from the Friday, Nov. 20, 1953 issue:

112218 Throwback Thursday
Ready For Holiday ... Valley turkey grower Wagnar Jensen and one of his 200 turkeys at his ranch on Fredensborg Canyon Road.

With the annual American holiday of Thanksgiving but six days away, Wagner Jensen, the Santa Ynez Valley's commercial turkey grower, is now in the process of culminating six months of work of raising turkeys for the local holiday market. 

Mr. Jensen, who operates a turkey ranch of a little more than an acre on the Fredensborg Canyon Road, raised 200 birds this year. During his many years in the business, he had produced as many as 1,000 birds for the holiday season.

During the past years there have been as many as 10 to 15 local ranchers engaged in commercial turkey production. However, today Mr. Jensen is the only one here raising turkeys on a commercial basis.

