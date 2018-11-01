110118 tbt SYV Jail
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

SYV News article, Friday, Oct. 21, 1960:

Old Santa Ynez Jail - This unimposing frame structure, the abandoned jail in the Town of Santa Ynez provided accommodations for many an overnight "guest" in the 1880s. It is located on a portion of the two lots recently purchased by the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation district for offices of the district as well as the Cachuma extension service area. Here, district Secretary, Ralph Richards, left, and service area superintendent, Thomas M. Petersen, discuss plans of the district to preserve the jail for use later as an exhibit in a proposed Valley historical museum.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.

If you would like to contribute your own piece of history, story, photo, etc., please email Lifestyle Editor, Lisa André at Landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags