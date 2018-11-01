SYV News article, Friday, Oct. 21, 1960:
Old Santa Ynez Jail - This unimposing frame structure, the abandoned jail in the Town of Santa Ynez provided accommodations for many an overnight "guest" in the 1880s. It is located on a portion of the two lots recently purchased by the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation district for offices of the district as well as the Cachuma extension service area. Here, district Secretary, Ralph Richards, left, and service area superintendent, Thomas M. Petersen, discuss plans of the district to preserve the jail for use later as an exhibit in a proposed Valley historical museum.