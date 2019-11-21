As published in the Friday, Nov. 16, 1962 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
MASTER HOLIDAY CHEFS - Thanksgiving Day is turkey time and a pair of young Santa Ynez Valley culinary artists, Michael Burchardi, 5, left, and his brother, David, 3, give little doubt they know their business as they prepare the bird for the oven in the wood stove on the Burchardi ranch in Solvang. Youngsters are children of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Burchardi. Holiday in Santa Ynez Valley will once again be marked with traditional church rites and holiday dinners.