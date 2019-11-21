As published in the Friday, Nov. 16, 1962 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

MASTER HOLIDAY CHEFS - Thanksgiving Day is turkey time and a pair of young Santa Ynez Valley culinary artists, Michael Burchardi, 5, left, and his brother, David, 3, give little doubt they know their business as they prepare the bird for the oven in the wood stove on the Burchardi ranch in Solvang. Youngsters are children of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Burchardi. Holiday in Santa Ynez Valley will once again be marked with traditional church rites and holiday dinners. 

Every Thursday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

