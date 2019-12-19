This Thursday's archive was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
"BETTER LATE THAN NEVER TO MAKE REQUESTS TO SANTA Last minute requests in Santa's big book are made by Susan, left, and Heidi Sherrill, right, six year old twins of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sherrill of Ballard. Santa himself has to do a bit of checking up to see if they have been bad or good. All the last minute details are being taken care of today, for tomorrow is the big day across the country and in the Santa Ynez Valley. There is snow on the mountains and green on the hills and gladness in the heart as Christmas arrives to celebrate the birth of Christ."
Barb Johnson Nielsen shared this video with us and said she thought our readers would enjoy it for Throwback Thursday, and we agree!
CBS 8 San Diego shared this historic piece on their YouTube page that they aired in 1978 to familiarize their viewers with the sights of Solvang.