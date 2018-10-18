The Los Olivos town flagpole turns 100 this year.
According to Los Olivos Day in the Country's social media page, on Oct. 20, The Solvang Bakery will provide a cake in celebration of the momentous occasion --right after the annual Los Olivos Day in the Country Town Fest parade, down Grand Avenue.
The cake will be cut and served-up right at the flagpole at around 10:45 a.m.
Subscribe to Breaking News
With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.
If you would like to contribute your own piece of history, story, photo, etc., please email Lifestyle Editor, Lisa André at Landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.