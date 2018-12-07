120618 Throwback
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Dec. 6, 1979 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

"Dear Santa:

I am Patrick Michael Irelan and I want this mote control toy that goes on grass, dirt, rock and stones floor and rug and tile. I want a cap-gun rifle and I want this teddy bear it is sorta light yellow and then he has a bow around his neck, it's gold. I been a good boy and I'm gonna be Santa Claus in the school play. And don't get stuck in the snow. And look on the bottom of the fireplace, there's some cookies. I hope you have a nice christmas. I am six. I wrote this picture on the back that's were it is." 

"Dear Santa,

I am Lisa Danielle Irelan. I am 10 years old and I would like a beautiful China doll, so I can name her Ann Clause. Do you like that? Oh well, I have a teddy bear, you probably saw him last year. He is goin to sit by the hot choclet that I'm goin to make you. I would like to wish a merry chirstmas. Can I have a super perfection game? Hug each one of the raindeer for me."

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.

If you would like to contribute your own piece of history, story, photo, etc., please email Lifestyle Editor, Lisa André at Landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.

 

 

