As published in the Friday, Dec. 6, 1979 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
"Dear Santa:
I am Patrick Michael Irelan and I want this mote control toy that goes on grass, dirt, rock and stones floor and rug and tile. I want a cap-gun rifle and I want this teddy bear it is sorta light yellow and then he has a bow around his neck, it's gold. I been a good boy and I'm gonna be Santa Claus in the school play. And don't get stuck in the snow. And look on the bottom of the fireplace, there's some cookies. I hope you have a nice christmas. I am six. I wrote this picture on the back that's were it is."
"Dear Santa,
I am Lisa Danielle Irelan. I am 10 years old and I would like a beautiful China doll, so I can name her Ann Clause. Do you like that? Oh well, I have a teddy bear, you probably saw him last year. He is goin to sit by the hot choclet that I'm goin to make you. I would like to wish a merry chirstmas. Can I have a super perfection game? Hug each one of the raindeer for me."