Throwback Thursday: Largest handcarved sign

As published in the Thursday, May 1, 1980 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

This largest handcarved double sign in the Valley measures seven by 12 ft. and will advertise Jim Buell's new restaurant north of Buellton, just east of highway 101. Signmaker Max Vorm also made the sign for the Community Bank in Solvang and won honorable mention in the Solvang Beautiful contest for his Three Crowns Inn sign.

