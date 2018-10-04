SYV News article, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1978:
The first annual outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to valley resident, Ray A. Kroc, founder and senior chairman of the board of McDonald's Corp., Tuesday, Feb. 14, by the University of Southern California.
Sponsored by USC's Entrepreneur and Venture Management Program and its advisory council, the program, in its sixth year, is the first to offer a full time course of this kind in the nation's business administration schools, according to Robert E. Coffey, program director.
The program, he said, is designed for those who want to start, own or work in high quality small businesses or potentially high growth businesses.
Kroc, who is the owner of the San Diego Padres baseball team, opened his first McDonald's in 1955 in Des Plaines, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. By 1960 there were 228 McDonald's. Today there are more than 4,500 restaurants in the United States and 23 countries.