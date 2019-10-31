103119 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Oct. 25, 1957, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

HALLOWEEN TIME This smiling Jack O'Lantern captures the attention of this happy trio of Solvang youngster whose minds are obviously filled with the coming of Halloween next Thursday. From the left are Carol Wood, 6, Judy Wipf, 10, and her brother, Michael Wipf, 4. Parties in all of the grammar schools, costume parades in the various towns of the Valley, and a high school party next Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Building will mark the Halloween festivities in the Valley. 

