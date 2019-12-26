Throwback Thursday: Graces Playground, 1959

GRACES PLAYGROUND An obsolete U. S. Air Fore Sabre jet fighter plane, built about eight years ago at a cost of more than half a million dollars, is now part of the playground equipment at the Vista del Mar Elementary School at Gaviota. The plane was delivered in two parts by a huge, twin-engine U.S. Marine Corps helicopter last Friday afternoon. Here Capt. William E. Barnes of Vandenberg Air Force Base described control panel to Principal Warren E. Binzley.