Throwback Thursday: Graces Playground, 1959

As published in the Friday, Dec. 25, 1959 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
GRACES PLAYGROUND An obsolete U. S. Air Fore Sabre jet fighter plane, built about eight years ago at a cost of more than half a million dollars, is now part of the playground equipment at the Vista del Mar Elementary School at Gaviota. The plane was delivered in two parts by a huge, twin-engine U.S. Marine Corps helicopter last Friday afternoon. Here Capt. William E. Barnes of Vandenberg Air Force Base described control panel to Principal Warren E. Binzley.
