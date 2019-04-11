As published in the Thursday, April 11, 1974 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
GIANT EASTER EGG FOR TANA The Easter bunny is scheduled to make his annual arrival next Sunday Easter Sunday but he somehow managed to arrive at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Cicero in Ballard early this year with a king-sized egg. Displaying the giant egg to her sister, Tana, six months, is Tana's sister, Linda Cicero, 4. Easter in the Valley will be marked by traditional church rites, family gatherings and dinners, and of course, Easter egg hunts. - Valley News Photo by King Merrill
