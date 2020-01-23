Throwback Thursday: Flag For Brownies, 1962

Throwback Thursday: Flag For Brownies, 1962

As published in the Friday, Feb. 23 1962 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Buellton Brownie Troop No. 268 now has its own American flag thanks to the generosity of the Davis Bros, plumbing firm in Buellton. Presenting the colors to Brownie Donna Duncan is Jim Davis and looking on in the rear are Nancy Lee Farley, left, and Debbie Laranjo. Valley News Photo by King Merrill

012319 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

