Throwback Thursday: First Street being put in shape for traffic, 1928

This Thursday's archive was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Friday, March 2, 1928 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
First Street Being Put In Shape For Traffic First street has been getting a working over the past week' John Roth states that about five inches of gravel will be placed on same and that the street will be open to travel in a few days. The curbing has been finished by contractor H. C. Skytt at a cost of $240 which is being paid by subscription, sponsored by the Business Men's Association of Solvang. This will make a great improvement to the city, giving better access to main street from the boulevard. Now who will donate a couple of signs for this intersection on the boulevard with "Solvang" on it?
