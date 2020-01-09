Throwback Thursday: First Street being put in shape for traffic, 1928

First Street Being Put In Shape For Traffic First street has been getting a working over the past week' John Roth states that about five inches of gravel will be placed on same and that the street will be open to travel in a few days. The curbing has been finished by contractor H. C. Skytt at a cost of $240 which is being paid by subscription, sponsored by the Business Men's Association of Solvang. This will make a great improvement to the city, giving better access to main street from the boulevard. Now who will donate a couple of signs for this intersection on the boulevard with "Solvang" on it?