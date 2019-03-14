As published in the Friday, March 6, 1953 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
TROUT PLANTING: 26,000 fingerling rainbow trout found a new home when State Fish and Game authorities planted the tiny fish at Lake Cachuma last week. The planting was the first with a total of 200,000 trout scheduled to be dumped into the lake by June 1. Sports groups throughout the County are asking a "no-fishing" rule at Cachuma this year in order that the fish might grow to a 10 to 12 inch size by next year's trout season. Game warden R. E. Bedwell of Santa Barbara is pictured above holding the pipe by which the trout travel from a tank truck to the lake. Photo by King Merrill
