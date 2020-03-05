Throwback Thursday: Ballots were cast by 5:30, 1988

Throwback Thursday: Ballots were cast by 5:30, 1988

As published in the March 10, 1988 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

BALLOTS WERE CAST BY 530 Santa Ynez Valley High School students in a Super Tuesday mock election with Republican Vice President George Bush and Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis the top winners of their respective parties for the presidential nomination.

