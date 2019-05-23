As published in the Friday, May 16, 1958 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
ANNUAL EXHIBIT DAY -- A crowd of about 1,500 attended the 14th annual Santa Barbara County 4H Clubs Exhibit Day last Saturday at Nojoqui Falls Park, with a large number of Santa Ynez Valley club members capturing top prizes for their entries in the fields of agriculture and home economics.
Pictured above is the show ring with judges looking over a line up of lambs in the foreground and an Angus steer in the right rear. (Valley News Photo by King Merrill)
With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the digital archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," and a chance to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.