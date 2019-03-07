As published in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1992 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
The Santa Ynez Valley community is invited to preview the first of the new Norsefest shows which is becoming a permanent tourist attraction in Solvang. The first Norsefest show will be presented Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Terrace Room, Den-market Square, above the Courtyard Bakery and Cafe, corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road in Solvang.
"The Norsefest shows are various Scandinavian cultural events, exciting for adults, but suitable for children," said Ellen Makenna, director.
The shows are an experience of a bit of Solvang's heritage through various entertainments that touch on Scandinavian themes. The March 7-8 presentation will be an enactment of Hans Christian Andersen stories with authentic Danish folksongs. The enactment will be performed by area actress-singer Pattie Sentlinger.
"Pattie has created a charming entertainment that takes us into the enchanting world of royalty, nymphs, angels and, yet, brings out the satirical tone of the Andersen stories," said Makenna.
Facts about the history of Solvang are woven into the program and the audience is invited to participate in the show...